Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 441 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 999 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TopBuild by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $390.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $292.50 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.