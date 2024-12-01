Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $328,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 98,786 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $48.73 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

