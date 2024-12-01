Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $403,000 Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,431 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coursera alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 7,568.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 936.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,580.06. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,885 shares of company stock valued at $102,815 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera Trading Down 3.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $21.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COUR

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.