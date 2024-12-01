Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $341,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vontier by 37.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Our Latest Report on VNT

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.