Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 13,176 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 11.8% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 303.4% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total value of $5,819,059.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,445.25. This represents a 71.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,772.12. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,790 shares of company stock worth $15,004,635. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

Paylocity stock opened at $207.54 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $215.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

