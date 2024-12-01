Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,333 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 882,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 201,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 70,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,206.90. This represents a 35.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,795 shares of company stock valued at $34,673,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average is $171.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.