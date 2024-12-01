Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $354,000 Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. The trade was a 46.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $6,071,809. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems stock opened at $177.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.28. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $120.42 and a one year high of $177.56.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

