Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,811 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Asana were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,050,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at $17,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $3,159,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 490,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.13. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The business had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,445.12. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Asana from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

