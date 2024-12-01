Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 726,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 431,945 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth about $141,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ellington Financial

In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 168,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,120.32. This trade represents a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.08%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

