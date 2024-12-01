Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 171,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 394.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

