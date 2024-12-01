Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

