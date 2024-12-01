Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.85. 732,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,758,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOSE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 9.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $642.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,513.98. This represents a 26.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

