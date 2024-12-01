EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 14% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) traded down 14% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 5,304,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 2,376,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.07.

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

