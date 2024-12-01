Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lowered by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.56.

In related news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $981.48 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $902.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $833.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

