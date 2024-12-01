Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 298,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

