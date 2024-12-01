Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVH

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolent Health stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.58. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Evolent Health by 138.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 5,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.