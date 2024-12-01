Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $184.62 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.64.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

