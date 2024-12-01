Financial Review: Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) and Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR)

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) and Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diversified Energy and Greenfire Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Diversified Energy currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. Greenfire Resources has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.84%. Given Greenfire Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenfire Resources is more favorable than Diversified Energy.

This table compares Diversified Energy and Greenfire Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Energy $868.26 million 0.91 $758.02 million N/A N/A Greenfire Resources $775.81 million 0.65 -$100.50 million $0.35 20.86

Diversified Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Greenfire Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Energy and Greenfire Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A Greenfire Resources 5.02% 5.40% 3.13%

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats Diversified Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Greenfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.