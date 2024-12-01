First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE FGB opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $4.29.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
