First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE FGB opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

