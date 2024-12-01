Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $220.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

