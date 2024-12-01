Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:FISV opened at $220.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.
Fiserv Company Profile
