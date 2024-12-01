Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,959 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 143.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.21. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $143.28 and a one year high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

