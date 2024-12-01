Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,576 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $225.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $136.87 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.76 and a 200 day moving average of $199.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.