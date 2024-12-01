Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 11.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $105,350,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.
GE Vernova Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of GEV opened at $334.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $357.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
