Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 462.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,481 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 157,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.