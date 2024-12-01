Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 131,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,245,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amara Financial LLC. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

