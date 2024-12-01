Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. City Holding Co. raised its position in Corning by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 90.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $48.67 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

