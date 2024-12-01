Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $473.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $102.12.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.