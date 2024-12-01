Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $621,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,664,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,017,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 293.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 37,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $272.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

