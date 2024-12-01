Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 1,059.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Blackstone by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.77 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.63.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

