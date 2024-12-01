Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $218.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.96. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.63 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The trade was a 16.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $24,883,200. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.