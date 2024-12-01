Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $377,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,074,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,684,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,559,000 after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,665,000 after buying an additional 255,387 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,458,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,893,000 after acquiring an additional 125,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,325,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,525,000 after acquiring an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock opened at $162.59 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $176.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.20.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

