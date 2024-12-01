Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $378,000 in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $882.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

