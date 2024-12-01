Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $846,615. This trade represents a 91.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054 over the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.17. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.47.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.66.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

