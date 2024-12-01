Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $223.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $183.90 and a 12 month high of $224.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.42 and its 200 day moving average is $211.87.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

