Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $224.01 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $225.44. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.01.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.