Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

JEPQ opened at $57.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

