Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 10,060 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 42,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $45.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

