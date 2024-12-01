Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 132.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,694. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Shares of CF opened at $89.66 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

