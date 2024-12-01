Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KOF stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7433 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

