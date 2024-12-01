Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after buying an additional 9,697,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,067 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,074,000 after purchasing an additional 973,742 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,285,000 after purchasing an additional 965,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $101.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

