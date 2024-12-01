Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $207.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $134.17 and a 1 year high of $209.88.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

