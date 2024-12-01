Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

