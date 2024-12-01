Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,518 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.48 and a one year high of $52.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

