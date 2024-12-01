Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,657 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

