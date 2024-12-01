Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. TD Cowen boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,243.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $914.50 and a 12-month high of $1,255.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,191.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,109.54.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

