Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $418,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after buying an additional 6,566,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,785 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Shares of CCL opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

