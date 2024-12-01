Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,943 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $126.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.55 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

