Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.68 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

