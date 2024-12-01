Fortune Rise Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRLA) versus Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Financial Comparison

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) and Fortune Rise Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortune Rise Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Fortune Rise Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fortune Rise Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $146.71 million 7.53 $123.38 million $1.99 8.60 Fortune Rise Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Fortune Rise Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Fortune Rise Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Fortune Rise Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fortune Rise Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.70%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Fortune Rise Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Fortune Rise Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 43.62% 11.90% 5.43% Fortune Rise Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Fortune Rise Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

