Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 232.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of FOX worth $17,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth $65,709,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of FOX by 14.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,023,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,863,000 after acquiring an additional 636,247 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FOX by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after purchasing an additional 272,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in FOX by 867.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 304,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 272,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $35,521,075.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,505 shares of company stock valued at $47,705,970. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of FOX opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

